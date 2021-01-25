Biden To Replace ENTIRE Fleet Of Federal Vehicles With EV's. WE GUARANTEE You, Not ONE Vehicle That Protects Them Will Be Electric.

Agent001 submitted on 1/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:57:49 PM

Views : 492 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Biden isn't wasting any time in making his policy clear on electric vehicles.

In a speech today, less than one week into his Presidency, Biden announced that he plans to replace all federal vehicles in service with domestically-made EVs.

According to the General Service Administration’s 2019 Federal Fleet Report, that's a total of 645,000 vehicles - and that's a lot of EVs. However, before you get too excited, the President didn't lay out any plans or timeline whatsoever, only a commitment to transition the fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles.

More details at the link...


Read Article


Biden To Replace ENTIRE Fleet Of Federal Vehicles With EV's. WE GUARANTEE You, Not ONE Vehicle That Protects Them Will Be Electric.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)