Biden To Sign Executive Order Halting Purchases Of Fossil Fuel Power Vehicles In The Federal Fleets

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order vowing to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet, the White House said.

The U.S. government owns more than 600,000 vehicles. Biden's executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027, according to a fact sheet seen by Reuters.

"The federal government will work with American vehicle, battery, and charging equipment manufacturers and installers to transform its fleet into the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the nation, reaching 100 percent zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035," the fact sheet said.



