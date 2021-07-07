Biden To Stand Up For The Little Guy - Will Sign Order To Make It Legal For Farmers To Repair Their Own Tractors

United States President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that restricts manufacturers from limiting farmers' ability to repair their own property. News of the impending order was given by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a news conference on Tuesday. Psaki noted that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be ordered to engage in a series of rulemaking which will increase competition in the agriculture industry. In turn, this could boost farmers' and ranchers' earnings while fighting back against abuses of power from giant agriculture conglomerates.



Read Article