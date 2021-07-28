Biden Ups Obama And Releases New Draconian Fuel Economy Standards

The Biden administration is proposing a return to the Obama-era fuel-economy regulations over five years.

After that, the rules will get tougher, with the goal of getting 40 percent of American drivers into electric vehicles.

The exact numbers, which would come from the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency, haven’t yet been finalized. They are expected to be released next week, but the Associated Press has apparently spoken to sources who have been briefed on the plan.