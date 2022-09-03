Biden Urged To Enact Defense Production Act And EXPAND Green Energy NOT Increase Oil Production. Will That Be FINAL Nail In Coffin On Election Day?

Green energy groups want President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act and build more renewable energy technologies in response to strained energy markets, intensifying liberal pressure on the White House to avoid endorsing fossil fuels as a solution to high prices.



More than 200 environmental and other liberal organizations said they support Biden's decision to ban Russian fuel imports, a move meant to put the pinch on Moscow in protest of its war in Ukraine, but urged him to avoid "short-sighted policies" such as enabling more oil and gas production in the face of a worsening energy outlook for U.S. consumers.





