Biden Urged To Permanently Ban Chinese EVs From US Market As A National Security Risk - What Would Be The Fallout From That?

President Joe Biden has been urged to ban imports of Chinese-made electric cars to the US. The chair of the Senate Banking Committee, Senator Sherrod Brown, wrote "Chinese electric vehicles are an existential threat to the American auto industry".

His comments are the strongest yet by any US lawmaker on the issue, while others have called for steep tariffs to keep Chinese electric vehicles (EV) out of the country.



In February, the White House said the US was opening an investigation into whether Chinese cars pose a national security risk.