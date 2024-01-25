Biden Vetos Republican Plan To Expand EV Charger Infrastructure

Republicans, and a couple of Democrats, have been pushing back on President Biden’s $7.5 billion plan to extensively build out EV infrastructure in the US by focusing on a short-term waiver that allows federally subsidized EV chargers to include materials from China. No can do, say Republicans aiming to block the waiver – but Biden exercised his veto power, for now at least.



The Republican-backed legislation was aimed at reversing the Biden’s administration’s waiver of Reagan-era “Buy America” requirements for government-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, reports Reuters. The waiver offers some leeway in sourcing materials to make EV chargers outside the US, but opponents say it forces US taxpayers to subsidized Chinese-made products, and hurts American steel and iron companies.



Biden, argued, that the opposite is true, that the plan supports American workers, builds new jobs, and enables the chargers to be manufactured in the US, but pads in time for the private sector to prepare. Plus blocking the waiver would throw a wrench into the country’s transition to clean energy.





Read Article