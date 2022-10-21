Biden Vowed To Spend 5 BILLION Dollars With A Promise To Build 500,000 Charging Stations. TWO YEARS IN, He Hasn’t Broken Ground On A SINGLE ONE? WHY?

In all my years, I've never heard a President say publicly that they were a car guy,



Until Joe Biden.



And not only does he claim that but he also says he's BIG on electric cars. SO BIG, that he promised to spend FIVE BILLION DOLLARS to build 500,000 charging stations throughout the USA. If you're a fan of electrics, that sounds great, RIGHT?



Well it WOULD if he did what he said but TWO YEARS IN, he hasn't even broken ground on one?



Tell us why you think he hasn't...



More on Joe the car guy in the video...









