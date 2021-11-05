Biden's $2 TRILLION Infrastructure Plan Has ZERO Security Provisions To Prevent Recent Pipeline Attack

President Joe Biden wants to pour trillions of dollars into upgrading America’s roads, ports and schools, but his infrastructure plan has a missing piece: protecting the technology in those shiny new projects from a growing legion of hackers.

Modernized ports will be full of internet-connected machinery, new roads will be built with smart technology to communicate with autonomous cars, and power and water facilities already full of networked equipment will be rebuilt and expanded. All of those projects will create new risks of cyberattacks that can destabilize American life.