Biden's Climate Plan Looks To REQUIRE People To Buy $55k Electric Vehicles. What Will YOU Do If It Is PASSED? Would YOU Be Cool With It?

Biden announced the goal to cut emissions by 2030, compared with 2005 levels, at the start of a two-day climate summit on Thursday.



He vowed the plan, which would set the US on a path of a zero emissions economy by no later than 2050, would create jobs and boost economies.



More than half of new cars bought in the United States would need to be electric within the next decade.



It would mean more than 65 percent of new cars and SUV sales and 10 percent of new truck sales would need to be electric.



Currently, electric cars make up about 2 percent of new passenger vehicle sales.



The average cost of a new electric vehicle is about $55,000.



