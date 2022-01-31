Biden's Delusion Rubs Off On GM's Mary Barra - Claims GM Will Dethrone Tesla In 3 Years

General Motors said it will invest roughly $6.6 billion in its home state of Michigan through 2024 to increase electric pickup-truck production and build a new EV battery cell plant.

The new spending is part of a plan to increase GM’s North American production capacity to build 1 million electric vehicles by 2025, the automaker announced Tuesday.

GM has projected it will overtake Tesla as the top U.S.-based seller of electric vehicles by mid-decade. The investments are part of the $35 billion the company has pledged to spend on EVs by 2025.



