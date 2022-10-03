Biden's EPA Demands 90% Reduction In Heavy Truck NOX Emissions In Next 5 Years Potentially Driving Up Supply Chain Costs Even More

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed Monday to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy-duty trucks by roughly 90% below current standards beginning as soon as 2027.

“These new standards will drastically cut dangerous pollution by harnessing recent advancements in vehicle technologies from across the trucking industry,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

The proposed regulations have drawn pushback from the industry that says it is already facing a shortage of drivers and is rushing to unkink a supply-chain crunch and is wary about anything that would drive up costs.