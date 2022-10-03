Biden's EPA Demands 90% Reduction In Heavy Truck NOX Emissions In Next 5 Years Potentially Driving Up Supply Chain Costs Even More

Agent009 submitted on 3/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:07 AM

Views : 456 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed Monday to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy-duty trucks by roughly 90% below current standards beginning as soon as 2027. 

“These new standards will drastically cut dangerous pollution by harnessing recent advancements in vehicle technologies from across the trucking industry,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. 

The proposed regulations have drawn pushback from the industry that says it is already facing a shortage of drivers and is rushing to unkink a supply-chain crunch and is wary about anything that would drive up costs.



Read Article


Biden's EPA Demands 90% Reduction In Heavy Truck NOX Emissions In Next 5 Years Potentially Driving Up Supply Chain Costs Even More

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)