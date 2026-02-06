Biden's EV Mail Trucks Recalled For Wheels Falling Off

American industrial and military vehicle manufacturing giant Oshkosh is recalling 40 of its controversial Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDVs) because their rear wheels might fall off due to a manufacturing issue. The recall includes 10 electric NGDVs and 30 gas-powered NGDVs. After investigation of two field cases where rear wheels fell off, Oshkosh determined the cause of the fault to be a double-torqued hub fastener that may come loose over time and allow the brake rotor to separate from the rear axle hub. Regardless of their fuel type, affected NGDVs were produced between March 28 and July 16 last year, and the only potential warning of the fault and possible wheel loss is an audible noise as contact is made between the brake rotor and rear axle hub.



