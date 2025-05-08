Biden's Electric Boondoggle: Rivian's $6.6 Billion Taxpayer Joyride to Nowhere.

Oh, the sweet irony of green dreams colliding with red ink. In a move that screams "fiscal responsibility," the Biden administration decided to shower Rivian Automotive with a whopping $6.6 billion loan to build an EV factory in Georgia. That's right, folks—not a grant, but a loan backed by your tax dollars, because nothing says "sustainable" like propping up a company that's hemorrhaging cash faster than a Vegas high-roller on a losing streak.



Rivian, the darling of the electric vehicle world, is supposed to be revolutionizing transportation with their rugged trucks and SUVs. But here's the punchline: they're losing about $39,000 on every single vehicle they sell. Wait, did I say losing? I mean, absolutely torching money like it's confetti at a climate summit. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, Rivian delivered around 10,000 vehicles and managed to rack up losses that would make even the most optimistic investor weep. That's not building cars; that's performance art in financial self-destruction.



Imagine this: Uncle Sam hands you a check for billions to crank out eco-friendly rides, and your business model is essentially "sell one, lose the price of a luxury sedan." If Rivian were a lemonade stand, they'd be buying lemons at caviar prices and giving away the drinks for free—while charging taxpayers for the privilege. Biden's crew touted this as a win for jobs and the planet, but let's be real: it's more like subsidizing a black hole that sucks in money and spits out overpriced trucks that few can afford.



And get this—the loan was finalized just days before Trump sauntered back into the White House, like a last-minute parting gift from the outgoing administration. Now, with the new sheriff in town threatening to axe EV subsidies, Rivian's Georgia plant might end up as the world's most expensive ghost town. Governor Brian Kemp is already sounding alarms about whether this cash will ever flow.

Rivian's defenders will cry, "But innovation takes time!" Sure, and so does digging yourself out of a $5 billion annual net loss hole. Meanwhile, traditional automakers are churning out profitable hybrids without begging for billions. Rivian's stock? It's been on a rollercoaster that mostly goes down, leaving investors wondering if they bought into a truck company or a money pit.



In the end, this $6.6 billion bet exemplifies the Biden era's green zeal: big promises, bigger spending, and results that leave everyone—except maybe the executives—feeling electrically shocked. If Rivian ever turns a profit, it'll be a miracle. Until then, it's just another taxpayer-funded farce in the EV circus.











And this is why Trump cancelled EV credits



