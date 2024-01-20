Biden's Electric Vehicle Initiative Is A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT And FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG, Says Respected Former Navy Captain. IS HE RIGHT?

Military experts express national security concerns regarding the Biden administration's electric vehicle agenda, cautioning that the ambitious policy could lead to excessive dependence on China. A group of 17 retired military officials, including former Navy Captain Bob "Shoebob" Carey, conveyed their apprehensions in a letter to President Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They highlighted that regulatory initiatives incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) adoption may heighten America's vulnerability to political interference by the Chinese Communist Party.



Carey, speaking on "America's Newsroom," criticized the aggressive push, deeming it "fundamentally wrong" as it could make the U.S. reliant on a potential adversary. He emphasized the need for rare minerals like lithium and gallium for EV operation, pointing out that China controls a significant portion of their production. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China dominates global production with 75% of lithium-ion batteries, a crucial component of EVs, and substantial shares in cathodes and anodes production.



The letter specifically opposed the EPA's proposed April 2023 regulations for the most stringent tailpipe emissions standards ever proposed. If implemented, the EPA projected a substantial percentage of various vehicle types to be electric by 2032. The White House argued that increasing emissions standards for gas-powered cars would drive the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, aligning with Biden's goal of 50% electric car purchases by 2030.



Carey argued against abruptly phasing out internal combustion engines, emphasizing that the regulation's focus on limiting tailpipe emissions could hinder the transition to electric vehicles without adequate infrastructure. While the coalition supports the integration of electric vehicles into American transportation, they express concern about the administration's rapid implementation plans.



The letter aims to raise awareness about the perceived shortcomings of the regulations and exert public pressure on the EPA. Carey stated that the public perceives the regulations as a solution to a non-existent problem, potentially causing more significant issues for Americans.





