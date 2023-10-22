Biden's Electric Vehicle Push Sparks Crisis And Could Effect What He Cares About MOST. WAIT, You Thought It Was The American People? It's WINNING The ELECTION STUPID!

Joe Biden's endorsement of electric vehicles (EVs) could negatively impact his chances of re-election next year, given the ongoing challenges surrounding the EV rollout. In Michigan, a pivotal swing state won by both former President Donald Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020, tensions related to the EV issue have spilled over into the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which is affecting American car companies.



These tensions are escalating as companies like Ford and General Motors invest enormous sums in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles, raising concerns among autoworkers that their jobs might be at risk. Ford Motor Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley lamented the growing politicization of the electric vehicle topic, calling it a "political football."



Recent statewide surveys of Michigan voters indicate that Trump is leading Biden among UAW members, with a 46 percent to 43 percent margin. The drop in support for Biden among union workers is likely due to his vocal support for EVs.



The Biden administration's support for EVs takes various forms, such as actively embracing electric cars through the Energy Department, extending tax credits to EV buyers, and subsidizing their production. This approach has faced criticism from Republicans who aim to challenge Biden in the 2024 elections, arguing that green EV policies will lead to job losses in the American auto industry and potentially result in unpopular policies like California's future zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate.



Both Trump and Biden have addressed this issue during recent visits to Michigan. Trump predicted that Biden's EV policies would lead to the elimination of "hundreds of thousands of American jobs." Trump's less popular GOP rivals have also criticized the rise of EVs.



The shift to electric vehicles is concerning to many because they have fewer parts and require less labor to manufacture compared to gasoline-powered cars. A forced transition to EVs would likely result in the loss of numerous American auto manufacturing jobs.



Recently, General Motors announced a one-year delay in the opening of a large EV truck factory in Michigan, citing the need to align with evolving EV demand and manage capital investments more effectively. Ford also postponed its goal to build 600,000 EVs annually to late 2024 and paused construction of a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan, temporarily reducing production shifts for its electric pickup range.



Biden, while visiting a UAW picket line, portrayed his push for EVs as a step toward the future, emphasizing the importance of leading in the race for EV technology and manufacturing. The issue of EVs currently appears to divide along partisan lines, with Democrats favoring environmentally friendly vehicles and Republicans prioritizing other qualities like vehicle prestige and performance.



In what is a closely contested general election, any issue, including the stance on electric vehicles, could influence the outcome. Recent polls suggest that Trump is outperforming Biden in several comparisons, potentially making the election a close race. When third and fourth party candidates are factored in, Trump's lead widens even further.



Now isn't it funny that Auto Spies was the ONLY major auto to predict the EV slowdown and how it would destroy the legacy auto companies offerings? YET, all the others kept telling go buy a Mach-E or Lyriq or many others. What does it say about their knowledge and insight into the world of autos? Be careful who you trust and ALWAYS, SPY before you BUY!







