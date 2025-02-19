Biden's Ineffective National EV Charger Program Faces The Axe

As an opening salvo against America's green energy transition, President Donald Trump's Department of Transportation (DOT) issued an order halting the federal government's charger funding program. The order immediately suspended the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, and said that previously approved projects were no longer valid. Whether that is even legal remains up for debate. But before we mourn the loss of NEVI, was it any good to begin with?

InsideEVs Contributing Editor and State of Charge host Tom Moloughney investigates the program in his latest video, with help from Bill Ferro. Ferro is the Chief Technology Officer at and Co-Founder of Paren, an EV charging data analytics firm that's been tracking the NEVI program.