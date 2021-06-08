Biden's Infrastructure Bill Requires Drivers To Be Tracked By Mile

Automakers are being pressured by federal and state governments to ramp up electric car production, and U.S. President Joe Biden is signing an executive order that targets half of all new car sales to be electric by 2030. The industry is shifting towards battery power and the timeline is rather aggressive. One puzzle that comes with moving towards an electrified future is funding the roads. Today, Americans pay at the pump—every gallon of gasoline and diesel is taxed. The federal government receives 18.4 cents and most states collect a chunk as well. As fewer cars visit the pump, the amount of tax revenue decreases and needs to be made up elsewhere, something that's addressed in the upcoming infrastructure bill with a pilot program for a national per-mile tax.



