Biden's New GREEN Act Plan Will Give Tesla 400,000 More $7,000 Tax Credits

Another 400,000 Teslas sold in the United States are poised to receive a tax credit worth $7,000, thanks to a bill from the Biden administration. The bill, called the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act, features a number of programs aimed at incentivizing sustainable technologies. Under the GREEN Act, the electric vehicle credit cap for automakers would be increased to 600,000 cars, though the tax credit becomes $7,000 per vehicle after the first 200,000 EVs are sold. Considering that Tesla and GM have already passed the 200,000-vehicle threshold, 400,000 more customers in the United States would receive a tax credit of $7,000. This should make Tesla’s electric cars far more attainable, with the Model 3 essentially being priced below $30,000 with the tax credit in place.





