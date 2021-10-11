Biden's Nominee Saule Omarova HOPES To BANKRUPT The Oil, Coal And Gas Industries. HOW Does THAT Make America STRONGER, More Prosperous and OUR LIVES Better?

Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries:



We ask HOW does them going bankrupt IMPROVE America and OUR lives?





Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries:



"We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change." pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 9, 2021



