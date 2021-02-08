Biden's Promise For 40% Of New Car Sales To Be EV By 2030 Has No Teeth

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:50 AM

Views : 332 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The White House is negotiating to have automakers pledge that 40% or more of the vehicles they sell in the U.S. will be electric by the end of the decade, something the companies say will require the government to help promote the use of the cars.

A pledge on new car sales would be significant because while some U.S. automakers have promised to convert their model lineups to electric vehicles, they haven’t made any promises on volumes. Automakers are looking for support from the government in meeting those goals, such as subsidies or funding for charging infrastructure like that contained in a bill working its way through the Senate now.



Read Article


Biden's Promise For 40% Of New Car Sales To Be EV By 2030 Has No Teeth

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)