Biden's Quest To Make Cars Greener Has Cost The USA Economy 309 BILLION! Data Shows That's Even MORE Than Under Obama!

Regulations put forth by the Biden administration in its first two years have cost the economy an estimated $309 billion, according to center-right think tank American Action Forum (AAF).



That figure, which is 50 percent more expensive than the Obama administration's regulations in its first two years, reflects the effects of 443 final rules issued through late October 2022. The rules required roughly 193,000,000 hours of compliance paperwork across the nation, according to AAF.



By this point in the Obama administration, the president had issued 639 final rules costing $204 billion and requiring 80,000,000 hours of paperwork.



More details at the link...





