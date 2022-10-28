Biden's SEC Follows His DOJ Puppets In Persecuting Tesla For Autopilot FSD

It seems the U.S. government is not going after Tesla only in the criminal sphere. After Reuters disclosed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the company for stating they are more autonomous than they really are – something defined as autonowashing – the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) discovered that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also checking how these promises may have hurt investors.



Elon Musk recently said that Tesla is worth zero without Full Self-Driving (FSD). For a company with such an extensive fast-charging network as Supercharging, that is a dangerous statement. If you think it through, it would mean that Tesla’s astronomical market cap is based solely on a promise if Musk were right. With that in mind, SEC’s investigation may have even taken too long to happen.



