Biden's Shortsighted EV Goals Under Threat Due To Limited Amount Of Rare Earth Minerals

It's been just over a year since the Biden administration declared its goal for half of all vehicle sales in the US to be electric models by 2030, but it appears that the obstacles to achieving this feat may not be what we thought they were. Range anxiety, long charging times, and higher prices are common EV hurdles that have prevented many from taking the electric plunge, but a new report suggests that a shortage of the critical mineral lithium could stop that 2030 goal from happening. Besides lithium, there is also a potential shortage of copper which is used in EVs as a conductor.

"We'll [eventually] have enough [lithium], but not by that time," said Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium, in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. Phillips was referring to the industry's goals for electrification from 2030 and beyond. "There's going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don't have enough in the world to turn that much [lithium] production [...] by 2035."