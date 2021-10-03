Big 6 Banks Commit To Carbon Nuetral Agenda - How Long Until They Will No Longer Finance An ICE Vehicle?

Wells Fargo, the third-largest US bank by assets, has said it will set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for its financing activities by 2050. That includes the companies and projects it finances. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup made similar pledges last week. JPMorgan Chase did the same in October 2020, and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have also said they would adhere to the Paris Agreement.

For Wells Fargo, it’s about risk management. Jon Weiss, CEO of corporate and investment banking at Wells Fargo, told CNN Business in an exclusive yesterday: