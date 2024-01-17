Big Bulky and Ugly: 2025 Infiniti QX80 SUV Gets Caught In The Wild

In production since January 2004 as the plusher twin of the Nissan Armada, the Infiniti QX56 became the QX80 in 2013 for the 2014 model year. From the very beginning, the Infiniti brand sold the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle with a 5.6L naturally-aspirated V8 from the VK engine family.



Recently spied in the United States with nothing more than a thin wrap camouflaging its bodyshell, the all-new QX80 drops the long-running V8 in favor of a twin-turboV6. Its displacement isn't known at the moment of reporting. In a similar fashion to Toyota's 3.4-liter i-FORCE V6 and Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, the Nissan-developed six is believed to range between 3.0 and 4.0 liters.



Dealer sources have previously suggested 424 mechanical horsepower in the 2025 Nissan Armada, which is internally referred to as the Y63. Essentially the North American sibling of the all-new Patrol, the Armada is also expected to drop the seven-speed automatic transmission of the 2024 model for a nine-speed unit with Mercedes roots.





