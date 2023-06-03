Big Oil Banking On Synthetic Fuels To Save Them

Big changes face big opposition. And ditching fossil fuels is surely going to change our societybig time. In theory, it’s a change for the better. But in the process, some interest groups are poised to set the world on fire if their privileges, control, and money sources will be shut down. So, either I’m a useful idiot to ‘the green conspiracy,’ or I simply can see how crooked the carmakers are, in fact.
In the United States of America, the Inflation Reduction Act had its share of scandals and political subterfuges. But now almost everybody can understand its long-term benefits. Of course, there’s a lot of money in play, but there are also some damn good laws at work.
In the ‘United States of Europe,’ things are messy. With almost half the number of states of the U.S., the EU is plagued by double the problems. And the auto industry is nowadays a strong pillar of political decisions that are not necessarily in the best interest of EU’s citizens. It’s nothing like the UAW in the U.S.
