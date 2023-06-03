Big Oil Banking On Synthetic Fuels To Save Them

In the United States of America, the Inflation Reduction Act had its share of scandals and political subterfuges. But now almost everybody can understand its long-term benefits. Of course, there’s a lot of money in play, but there are also some damn good laws at work.

In the ‘United States of Europe,’ things are messy. With almost half the number of states of the U.S., the EU is plagued by double the problems. And the auto industry is nowadays a strong pillar of political decisions that are not necessarily in the best interest of EU’s citizens. It’s nothing like the UAW in the U.S.