Big Price Increases Hit Toyota's 2025 GR Corolla - Top Model Closes In On $50,000

While we're patiently waiting to see whether a spicy GRMN version is coming or not, the GR Corolla gets a price tag for the 2025 model year. The math now starts at $39,995 if you stick to the base Core trim level with a six-speed manual gearbox. It's a significant increase of $2,360 over the outgoing 2024MY. The asking price includes the mandatory $1,135 handling fees.

Should you want the hot hatch with the newly added eight-speed automatic transmission, it costs $2,000 more than the manual. That means the cheapest two-pedal variant goes for $41,995.