Bigger Is Better Is Beginning To Fail On the Dealership Sales Floor

About a decade ago, the American auto industry's trajectory became clear: go big, or go bust.

Gas was cheap, electric vehicles were something you half-assedly cranked out to comply with emissions rules in California, and economically empowered post-Great Recession car buyers were flocking to trucks and SUVs in force. They had been trending in that direction for some time, but by the late 2010s we began to see this reflected in product decisions. Or rather, the products that General Motors, Ford and then-Fiat Chrysler chose not to make. The future was all about big SUVs and, more specifically, big pickup trucks with big price tags.