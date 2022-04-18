Bill Ford Junior Says Lightning Pickup Could KILL The Company If It Fails. Will Its Excitement LAST Past The HONEYMOON Phase??

Ford's new electric pick up truck needs to be a success or the company is at risk, the firm's heir has warned.

William Ford Junior admitted the $40,000 F-150 'lightning' is the equivalent of 'betting the company' and if it flops it could 'tarnish the entire franchise'.



But the motor company's executive chair - and founder Henry's great-grandson - believes if it takes off it will be an 'enormous opportunity'.



Its competitors - GM, Toyota, Tesla and Stellantis - also are yet to bring out their own similar models.

But Ford faces a tough road ahead before coming on the market, with a global chip shortage potentially stalling its launch.



This proved a problem last year, when the car maker said the lack of semiconductors was expected to slash its first quarter earnings by as much as 20 percent.



Do YOU think the Lightning is a long-term GROWTH product or will it end up being a mediocre success AFTER the HONEYMOON phase?



Unless there is a MAJOR battery/Infrastructure breakthrough, we say no. It will sell but not at the levels the media is trying to project.





