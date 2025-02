Republican Senators have introduced bills to not only kill the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles but also add a $1,000 tax at the purchase of new EVs.

President Trump campaigned on killing the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it’s happening, but now we have a better idea of how.

Senator John Barrasso, along with 14 other GOP senators, has introduced a pair of bills going after electric vehicles.