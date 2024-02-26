Billionaire Bought All Three Of Brand New Lost Tesla Roadsters Found In Storage

Three original Tesla Roadsters were parked inside three containers for 12 years, and no one knew where they were. Now, they have returned to America. But what is the story of the lost roadsters? The three of them ended up in the hands of an expert known as "Doctor Roadster" of Wedlock & Sons. He worked for Tesla when it rolled out the first-generation Roadster. But these three that he is working on to restore are unique examples that were never driven by anyone outside Tesla and never owned by anyone. Two of them are orange and the third is painted red. The cars were offered in an auction, but the results were never public. It turns out that they were sold in a private deal.



Read Article