Billionaire Claims Telsa Will Become The World's Largest And Most Profitable Company

Ron Baron’s Baron Capital held its first annual gathering since 2019 earlier this month, featuring an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in front of 5,000 investors at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. The interview comes during a tough year for the stock market at large, but instead of focusing on the present, Baron focused on where Tesla was headed — and he’s bullish on the automaker, to say the least.



Baron said he thinks Tesla could become the most profitable and largest company in the world in a decade, as stated during a pre-event interview with Forbes. Tesla’s shares are down around 50 percent since the beginning of the year, but the automaker also makes up about 45 percent of one of Baron’s largest funds, and he doesn’t seem concerned.



