Bills Line Up To Punch EVs In The Gut With Incentive Cuts, Additional Taxes, And Ban Of Mandates

President Trump's administration appears to be determined to change the conversation around EVs. The latest round isn't as general a move as before. Instead, a tax on imported cars starting in April is now on the table, the GOP is seeking to repeal the current $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases and introduce a $1000 tax on EV purchases instead, and Trump’s new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator is working to end rules due to outlaw combustion engines after 2035 in California. This would make even the cheapest EVs, like the Equinox EV, considerably more expensive to own. It's a lot to unpack, but we're going to do it.



