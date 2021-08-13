BlackBerry Wants To Turn Your Car Into A Mobile Wallet - Automaticlly Pay For Tolls, Fuel ...Tickets?

BlackBerry will partner with a U.S. company to turn vehicles into so-called mobile ‘wallets.’ The software specialist and former cellphone giant has announced an agreement with Calfornia’s Car IQ that will tap into connected car payments. It is reported that the system will involve Car IQ’s financial software being linked with BlackBerry’s in-vehicle ‘edge’ computing that processes data at the site rather than transmitting it elsewhere for processing. The system will also provide access to various vehicle sensors.



