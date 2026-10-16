Blackmail? Europe Leaves Britain Out Of "Made In EU" Pact Unless They Submit To Brussels Trade Measures

Britain could join the Made in Europe club for EU automotive support in the near future, and the kicker is that the United Kingdom could enjoy this membership without rejoining the European Union. There is, however, a catch. London may have to align with Brussels on trade measures targeting Chinese newcomers, and in the process, it may have to surrender certain freedoms to set its own import policy in exchange for access to Europe's industrial support schemes. Reported by Reuters, the condition is part of a provisional bargain prompted by France and Germany. This deal could give automakers more flexibility over the incoming 2035 auto emissions regulations. Both Paris and Berlin have been trying to settle a dispute that pits Germany's preference for more room to sell internal combustion vehicles against France's push for European-centric manufacturing.



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