Bloomberg Mysteriously Changes Yesterday's Greenest Car List And Puts Lucid At Top

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Range tops this year's Bloomberg Green's Electric Car Ratings of the greenest EVs available in the United States.

The Lucid Air is followed by the Model 3 Long Range in second place and Tesla Model S in third. Remarkably, Tesla has all its models in the Top 10, with the Model Y ranking 5th and the Model X taking 10th place.

The ranking, which includes a total of 34 electric vehicles, is established based on a Green rating for each model. The score is based on how efficiently the cars travel once on the road and the resources needed to manufacture the batteries in those cars.