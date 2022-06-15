Bloomberg Predicts Volkswagen Will Overtake Tesla In EV Sales - But You Will Never Guess Where Toyota Is

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.

Both Volkswagen and Tesla are major names in autos, so we will spare you their history lessons. While the latter has been all-electric since day one, the former has made more recent efforts to embrace BEVs and has done so much more aggressively that other legacy automakers.

Perhaps that emissions scandal put a little chip on Volkswagen’s shoulder to motivate a shift in its public image – either way, it’s working. Last fall, we reported Volkswagen was expanding EV sales and deliveries at a staggering pace, seeing YOY growth well over 100%.



