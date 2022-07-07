Bloomberg Rates The Tesla Model 3 As The Greenest EV On The Planet

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range was rated the greenest EV in the US battery electric vehicle market by Bloomberg Green’s Electric Car Ratings. The Lucid Air followed close behind, coming in second place in the ratings.

Bloomberg bases the ratings on the driving economy and battery size of the vehicles. Driving economy makes up 70% of the score, while battery size makes up 30%.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range topped the charts with a 74.2/100 “greenpower” rating. It has an EPA range of 358 miles. The Model 3 LR has a battery size of 83.0 kWh and a charging speed of 18.0 miles/minute.