Blue And Gold Are Back As Subaru Shows Off New STI Concepts

Subaru’s STI performance brand has been given a bold new future courtesy of two new concept cars revealed at the Japan Mobility Show.

The Performance-B STI concept is based on the current-generation Impreza, while the Performance-E STI is focused more on the future – an EV that “represents the future of the Performance Scene”, according to the brand.

Although the latter showcases its exterior design in its entirety, there’s not a lot of technical detail to go with it. Subaru says the concept has “outstanding aerodynamics and practicality, with a design that evokes the brand’s heritage while providing a driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior. By incorporating various innovative technologies, this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences”. Given that the concept pays tribute to Subaru’s ‘heritage’, and judging by its aggressive styling, an all-wheel drive system is surely a given on the Performance-E STI – possibly from a dual-motor layout.