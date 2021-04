The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is still a few months away from customer deliveries, but it looks like Blue Origin already has its own fleet of Rivian R1Ts.



Yesterday, Blue Origin, a private American aerospace company, conducted its latest test in its New Shepard program with its reusable rocket and capsule called RSS (Reusable Space Ship) “First Step.”

They launched the latter on top of their reusable rocket at their test facility in West Texas and landed both.