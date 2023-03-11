Blurred Lines: What Exactly Is The Difference Between A Hatchback, Crossover And A SUV?

Not that long ago, anyone willing to buy a car could go to automakers' websites and have a look at the technical specifications of anything that they considered enticing. Apart from a few honorable exceptions, that is no longer possible. The only explanation I find is that customers do not care about that anymore. That would explain why the concept of SUVs is now so flexible. Nowadays, what defines an SUV? Check the Renault Kardian.



The French automaker says it is "a compact, modern, and tech-focused SUV" in its international communications about the vehicle. It would not be such a surprise if it were only in the Portuguese text for the Brazilian market because Renault has done that before in that market. When it presented the Kwid there in August 2018, it said it was an SUV because it complied with the definitions set by a Brazilian institute called Inmetro.





