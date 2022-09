Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured. Body camera footage from the Medina County Sherriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the Porsche Garrett was driving slid off State Road just south of State Route 18 in Sharon Township. Garrett was sitting in the grass and speaking as firefighters checked his biceps and elsewhere for injuries, and crews later helped him up and walked him to the ambulance while blood gushed from his right hand.







Read Article