Bodycam Captures Moment Cop Single-handedly LIFTS Overturned Car To SAVE Mother!

A sheriff's deputy in Virginia has been praised for his heroism after his body camera caught the moment he single-handedly lifted an overturned car off a woman to save her life 'through sheer will and determination.'

The woman had been trapped under the car after it wrecked on May 7 in Gloucester County as her desperate son cried out 'mommy! mommy!' before the deputy was able to rescue her, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputy Jon Holt has since been praised by the sheriff's office - which revealed that had recently received local and regional Top Cop Awards for saving a disabled young girl and woman from a burning home last March.





