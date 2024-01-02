Bonehead Move? The Only Way To Get A Hybrid 2025 Explorer Is To Be A Police Department

The facelifted 2025 Ford Explorer was just revealed, and in an effort to simplify the trim lineup, Ford eliminated the frugal Explorer Hybrid - almost. If you are a normal customer purchasing an Explorer, you now get two options: a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. We say "normal" customer because after speaking with Explorer Chief Program Engineer Kelly Clark, CarBuzz learned there is still one way to order an Explorer with the 3.3-liter V6 hybrid setup. You simply have to be a police department.



While the consumer-grade Explorer will no longer offer an electrified powertrain, the Ford Police Interceptor (based on the Explorer) will still offer it. "The 2.3- and 3.0-liter had the highest take rate," Clark explained. "However, our police customers, our Ford Pro customers, and our first responders really value the hybrid."









