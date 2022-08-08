Bonneville Salt Flats Speed Week Cancelled Due To Flooding

In a sudden, major blow to hundreds of fans, the 2022 Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats is cancelled due to flooding. Over the weekend, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA)—who hosts and coordinates Speed Week—had been watching the weather. After heavy rain fall Friday night into Saturday morning, the SCTA decided to cancel only Sunday's race, to give the tracks time to dry. However, by midday Sunday, the tracks were still completely flooded, forcing the SCTA to cancel all of Speed Week. "Due to unforeseen weather conditions Speedweek 2022 is officially cancelled." the SCTA said in a Facebook post. "We are doing our best to recover what we can find out on the lakebed. Missing items can be found in the registration area."



