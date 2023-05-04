Border Agents Working With Driverless Trucks And Checkpoints - How Long Until The Cartels Figure How To Exploit This?

The Sierra Blanca checkpoint, approximately 88 miles east of El Paso, is where Aurora works with Border Patrol to develop practices and protocols for autonomous trucks.

Before Aurora’s Class 8 trucks hit the road, the company provides Border Patrol with a schedule showing anticipated arrival times, trailer identification and the number of occupants aboard.

Approaching the checkpoint, a sign with flashing lights directs all trucks — both human-driven and autonomous — to the middle and right of the three available lanes. Once they arrive, the self-driving systems read custom-designed signs that either clear them to proceed or ask them to stop for inspection.