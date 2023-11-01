Boring Company Teslas Transported 94,000 Passengers During CES With A 10 Second Average Wait Time

The Boring Company has released the stats of its Loop system at the Las Vegas Convention Center following CES 2023, which ran from January 5 to January 8, 2023. Based on the numbers released by the tunneling startup and social media posts from CES attendees, the LVCC Loop is hitting its rhythm.

In a Twitter post, The Boring Company noted that it was grateful for the opportunity to provide transportation for Las Vegas Convention Center visitors during the high-profile event. The tunneling startup included a number of key stats about the system in its post, both during the event and during the fourth quarter of 2022.