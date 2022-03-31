Boring No More - 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Accidentally Breaks Cover Early

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla just received a (slightly) early debut, by Toyota itself. Whoops.

On Thursday morning, ahead of the evening reveal, the landing page for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla on Toyota's website went live on a staging URL. It didn't take long for keen eyes to spot the mistake and post about it on Reddit.



The landing page revealed the 2023 GR Corolla will be quite the pocket rocket with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 producing 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual is listed, while no automatic transmission is noted.

A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system capable of distributing a power split of 50:50 or up to 30:70 will be standard, and three driving modes including Normal, Sport, and Track are mentioned.



























