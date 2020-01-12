Borther Can You Spare A Dime? Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Start At A Mere $325,000

When designing the iconic new super sports model in the Mercedes-AMG GT family, the engineers in Affalterbach pulled out all the stops to develop an incomparable flagship: the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. This halo model features the most powerful AMG V8 production engine of all time, highly expressive design, sophisticated aerodynamics and an intelligent material mix to create optimal driving dynamics and ideal vehicle balance in every situation. Featuring a Handcrafted AMG V8 engine producing 720 hp, the new Black Series embodies AMG's roots in motorsport–-together with a design derived directly from the current AMG GT3 race car. An eye- catching new AMG Magmabeam paint finish is optionally available to further enhance its unique look, reserved exclusively for the new GT Black Series. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in early 2021, this exclusive new model will be priced from $325,000*.





At the heart of the all-new AMG GT Black series lies the new Handcrafted AMG V8 engine featuring a flat- plane crankshaft, developing 720 hp from 6,700-6,900 rpm, with a peak torque of 590 lb-ft available from 2,000-6,000 rpm. This new engine lends the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series a completely unique character while enabling remarkable driving performance. The new GT Black Series accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and can reach 124 mph in under nine seconds. The top speed is 202 mph.

The AMG GT Black Series recently shattered the existing official lap record on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. With an officially measured, notarized and certified time of 6:43.616 min for the 12.8 mile-long track and 6:48.047 min for the 12.944 mile-long total track, the GT Black Series places in the top group of the street- legal "sports cars" category and is now number one among fully standard, unmodified models.





In the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the relationship to the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars is visually and technically stronger than ever before. In addition to the larger cooling air intake up front from the AMG GT race car, another direct derivative from motorsport is the new carbon-fiber hood, with two large exhaust air outlets in black-finished carbon. These large outlets guide warm air fed from the diagonally positioned cooling pack out of the engine compartment. This technology increases the vehicle's overall downforce. At the same time, air resistance is reduced and the air flow for cooling the engine is optimized.

The bearings on the upper and lower wishbones of the rear axle also come straight from motorsport. Their motorsport design ensures they have no play, which means toe-in and camber do not change, even under high loads. The AMG GT Black Series therefore delivers precise steering, clear steering feedback and ideal cornering performance.





Standard-equipment highlights of this ultimate performance model include: new, larger front bumper with manually adjustable carbon-fiber front splitter for track use, carbon fiber fenders and carbon fiber front hood with two large air outlets. A lightweight carbon fiber roof with lowered center, black painted carbon fiber rear hatch with small lip spoiler and a larger rear windshield in lightweight glass are also standard. A distinctive two-piece rear spoiler in matte black-painted carbon fiber, along with 19” front, 20” rear AMG 10-spoke forged wheels in matte black, featuring a high-sheen rim lip, round-off the remarkable standard performance- related features.

Inside the new Black Series, standard highlights include: Unique interior design in Exclusive nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber in black, with either orange or silver contrasting topstitching, matte black carbon fiber trim, AMG Performance seats, AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with AMG steering wheel buttons and Black Series badge, lightweight door panels in DINAMICA microfiber with orange or silver contrasting topstitching and motorsport-derived door-close strap handles.

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships in early 2021.

At a glance

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Engine Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo Displacement 3,982 cc Engine output 720 hp at 6,700-6,900 rpm Peak torque 590 lb-ft at 2,000–6,000 rpm Drive system layout Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® DCT 7-Speed 0-60 mph (sec) 3.1 s Top speed (mph) 202 Length (in) 181.2 Width w/ mirrors (in) 81.7 Height (in) 50.4 Wheelbase (in) 103.7 MSRP $325,000* Availability Arriving in U.S. dealerships early 2021

*Prices excludes $1,050 destination and delivery charge.